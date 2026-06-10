Union Cabinet passes resolution honoring Modi's record run in office 

Nation-building

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

The resolution also highlighted PM Modi's commitment to nation-building since his 2014 declaration as the "Pradhan Sevak." It spoke of his mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and how he has centered governance around the welfare of the poor. Under his leadership, over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty through initiatives like pucca houses, electricity access, clean drinking water supply, direct benefit transfers and free rations for over 80 crore citizens, it added.