Union Cabinet passes resolution honoring Modi's record run in office
What's the story
The Union Cabinet has passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office, surpassing the previous record of 4,398 days held by Jawaharlal Nehru from 1952-1964. The resolution states that "this occasion stands as a symbol of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation, reflecting the unprecedented support bestowed by the people upon a leader guided by the 'Nation First' resolve."
Leadership recognition
PM Modi completes 12 years as Prime Minister
The resolution also highlights that this achievement coincides with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completing 12 years under his leadership. It also noted that he is nearing the historic milestone of 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government. The document praised his leadership style, which is marked by sensitivity, restraint, intent, and decisiveness.
Nation-building
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'
The resolution also highlighted PM Modi's commitment to nation-building since his 2014 declaration as the "Pradhan Sevak." It spoke of his mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and how he has centered governance around the welfare of the poor. Under his leadership, over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty through initiatives like pucca houses, electricity access, clean drinking water supply, direct benefit transfers and free rations for over 80 crore citizens, it added.
Sectoral progress
Achievements in various sectors
The resolution also detailed PM Modi's achievements in various sectors. It noted India's emergence as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and a scientific power through Mission Chandrayaan. The document also highlighted 'Women-Led Development' policies, such as smoke-free kitchens and 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies. It said farmers were recognized as a core pillar of a 'Viksit Bharat' with initiatives like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi boosting agricultural exports beyond ₹5 lakh crore.
National security
National security and reform achievements
The resolution also praised PM Modi's decisive role in national security, including surgical strikes against terrorism and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. It commended his leadership in enacting decades-pending reforms such as abrogation of Article 370 and implementation of GST. The document also noted strides against Naxalism, permanent peace accords in North-East India, and resolution of border disputes with Bangladesh.
Global impact
India's strengthened global role
The resolution highlighted India's strengthened global role through initiatives such as the G-20 presidency and the International Solar Alliance. It also noted a cultural renaissance symbolized by new infrastructure projects like the Parliament building and Kartavya Path. The document concluded by expressing confidence that under PM Modi's leadership, India will continue to achieve new heights as a self-reliant, secure, prosperous nation on its way to becoming a developed nation by 2047.