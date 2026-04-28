Union Health Ministry warns of intense heatwave April-June 2026
Heads up: The Union Health Ministry has just warned that India could face an intense heatwave from April to June 2026.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says we should expect more hot days than usual, especially across east, central, northwest India, and the southeast peninsula.
Coastal areas like Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be affected.
Union Health Ministry urges heatstroke preparedness
Hospitals have been told to set up special units for heatstroke and keep ambulances ready.
The Health Ministry is also pushing for early alerts so people can take precautions in time.
Real time tracking of heatstroke cases will help manage resources better, and state officials are on watch to make sure these steps actually protect people's health this summer.