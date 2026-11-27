Union Minister BL Verma guard pulled after Budaun assault video
A security guard for Union Minister BL Verma was pulled from duty after a video showed him assaulting people at the Kakoda fair in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident, which happened on November 23, went viral on social media.
SSP Ankita Sharma reassigned Ankit Kumar
Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ankita Sharma wasted no time: the police identified constable Ankit Kumar and reassigned him while an official investigation got under way.
The minister hasn't commented yet, but the fast police response shows they are serious about keeping their team in check.