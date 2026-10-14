Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets Karel Havlicek and Rishi Sunak
Union Minister Piyush Goyal recently sat down with Czech Republic Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to talk trade, tech, and new ways to team up.
Their focus? Boosting collaboration in areas like railways, defense, and advanced tech, basically looking for win-win ideas to help both economies grow.
India, Czech Republic expand defense projects
Goyal's conversation with Karel Havlicek zeroed in on opportunities under the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and stressed how important it is for industries from both sides to actually work together.
With Sunak, the spotlight was on strengthening India-UK ties through innovation and tech partnerships.
Plus, India and the Czech Republic agreed to step up their joint defense projects, a sign that teamwork between these countries is only getting stronger.