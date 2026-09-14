Tea with Xi, interaction with Ghebreyesus: Modi's unseen BRICS visuals
What's the story
The recently concluded BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi was a star-studded affair. The two-day summit, held on September 12 and 13, was attended by world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Unseen footage from the summit has now been released, giving us a glimpse of the informal interactions between these leaders.
Behind-the-scenes
PM Modi enters venue, enjoys tea with Putin and Xi
The video montage starts with PM Modi entering the summit venue and later enjoying tea with Putin and Xi.
It also shows him interacting with various delegates and leaders, including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, in smaller groups.
The footage captures PM Modi greeting leaders as they arrive, moving through the venue with his security detail, joining other leaders for proceedings, and examining a large artwork inside the venue.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
#WATCH | Some unseen visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with world leaders during the 18th BRICS Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/ns829ei5ky— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026
Key address
'World expects concrete results from us...': PM Modi
On the second day of the summit, PM Modi addressed an open session at Bharat Mandapam. He stressed that BRICS must deliver "concrete results" as it enters its third decade.
"The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments," he said.
He also praised the leaders for their efforts in making the New Delhi Summit successful and wished China well as they take over hosting duties in 2027.
Inclusive growth
BRICS cooperation must be inclusive: PM Modi
During the summit, PM Modi highlighted the need for BRICS cooperation to be inclusive.
He said that confidence in BRICS among Global South countries had increased due to initiatives involving disaster management and environmental issues.
The Prime Minister stressed that "We have endeavored to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well," Modi said.
Global South
Chinese President Xi addresses BRICS summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping also addressed the summit, calling for a stronger BRICS role in advancing Global South interests.
He urged the grouping to "seize the historical initiative" and become an "active, stabilizing and positive force in international affairs."
"Global South countries should jointly defend...rule of law in international affairs, safeguard the basic norms of international relations, including sovereign equality, noninterference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and ensure that international law...rules are applied to all."