UP Board sets 2027 10th and 12th exams Feb 5-24
India
The UP Board has set the dates for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 board exams: mark your calendars for February 5 to February 24.
Exams will run in two shifts: mornings from 8:30am to 11:45am and afternoons from 2pm to 5:15pm.
Unlike earlier this year's late finish, everything wraps up by February this time.
Class 10 and 12 subject dates
Class 10 students start with Hindi on February 5, then social science on February 8, and math on February 13. science and Urdu follow later in the month.
For Class 12, it's Hindi first too, then English on February 8, with biology and math both landing on February 12.
The board has spaced out tough subjects so you don't get overwhelmed, making things a bit smoother for everyone in 2027.