UP bride takes bathroom break mid-wedding; decamps with cash, jewelry
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a bride in Khajni, Uttar Pradesh, ran away during her wedding ceremony at the Shiv Temple in Bharohiya.
According to PTI, the groom, Kamlesh Kumar, was performing the rituals for his marriage when his bride-to-be disappeared with cash and jewelry.
The wedding was Kumar's second attempt at marriage after losing his first wife.
Arranged marriage
Groom's 2nd marriage arranged through mediator
The wedding was fixed through a mediator, to whom Kumar had paid a commission of ₹30,000.
On the day of the ceremony, both the parties reached the temple with their families. The bride was accompanied by her mother while Kumar was joined by his family members.
Before the wedding, Kumar had given his bride-to-be sarees, beauty products, and jewelry and had also taken care of all wedding expenses.
Unexpected disappearance
Bride and her mother disappear during ceremony
As the wedding rituals began, the bride took an excuse to go to the bathroom but never came back. Her mother also vanished from the scene mysteriously.
A distraught Kumar told reporters, "I just wanted to rebuild my family but ended up losing everything."
Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar said no formal complaint has been filed yet in this case.