UP cabinet approves 10,761 cr Ganga Expressway extension to Haridwar
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet just signed off on some major moves to boost the state's growth.
The big one: a ₹10,761 crore plan to extend the Ganga Expressway by 147km from Meerut all the way to Haridwar, making road trips smoother and trade easier between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Uttar Pradesh approves Jhansi Link Expressway
There's also a new ₹7,968.30 crore Jhansi Link Expressway coming to connect Jhansi with the Bundelkhand Expressway at Jalaun and the Defence Corridor; great news for anyone eyeing jobs or business in those areas.
On top of that, Uttar Pradesh is making it simpler (and cheaper) for IT companies to set up shop by lowering land requirements for IT cities and parks.
Plus, new investment clusters near Purvanchal Expressway are expected to bring more jobs and opportunities across the state.