UP court acquits 22 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case

A court in Muzaffarnagar , Uttar Pradesh , has acquitted 22 people accused in a murder, loot, and arson case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots owing to a lack of evidence. The decision was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Kanishk Kumar on Saturday, PTI reported. The judge observed that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Case details Case related to incidents in Mohammadpur Raisingh village The case was related to incidents in Mohammadpur Raisingh village on September 8, 2013. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet against 26 people in connection with these events. However, during the trial, four of the accused died. The prosecution's case was based on a complaint by Haneef, who alleged that hundreds of rioters attacked homes in the village, looted property, and set houses ablaze.

Attack details Complainant alleged rioters damaged a mosque The complainant, Haneef, alleged that his father, Rahishuddin, was beaten to death during the attack. The rioters were also accused of damaging a mosque and setting fire to a motorcycle belonging to a police constable. The acquitted accused are all residents of Mohammadpur Raisingh village and include Anil, Subhash, Sanjeev, Karan, among others.

