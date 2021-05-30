UP: Video shows COVID-19 patient's body being dumped in river

COVID-19 victim's body thrown in river in Balrampur on Friday.

A video of the body of a COVID-19 victim being thrown in a river in Uttar Pradesh has surfaced. The incident occurred in the Balrampur district of the state on Friday. The video comes in the wake of instances of thousands of bodies being dumped in the river Ganges in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks. Here are more details.

Onlookers filmed incident; relatives caught

The incident was reportedly filmed by onlookers driving by a spot in Balrampur on Friday. The video shows two men, one of whom was wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, tossing the body into the river Rapti. Balrampur Chief Medical Officer VB Singh later confirmed that the body was that of a COVID-19 patient. Those dumping the body were reportedly the victim's relatives.

'Case filed against victim's relatives'

CMO Singh told NDTV, "Preliminary investigations have revealed that the patient was admitted to hospital on May 25, and he died three days later on May 28. As per COVID-19 protocol, the body was handed over to his relatives." "Preliminary investigations reveal that the relatives threw the body into the river. We have filed a case and strict action will be taken," he said.

Thousands of bodies found dumped near Ganges

In May, hundreds of bodies were spotted floating in the river Ganges. Many washed up on the river's banks, while others were found buried in shallow graves nearby. Earlier this month, it was reported that over 2,000 bodies were found along the length of the river. Local authorities said bodies buried in shallow graves could have floated up during the high tide.

Centre asks states to keep vigil along Ganges

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat had earlier said that the Centre had taken note of the bodies being dumped in the river Ganges. "The Centre through the NMCG and district authorities will ensure all unidentified bodies are disposed of as per the protocol," he had tweeted. The Centre had also asked northern states to maintain vigil along the river's length.