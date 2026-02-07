UP: Dumper hits motorcycle, drags it several meters; 3 killed
India
A heartbreaking accident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, took the lives of Adarsh Awasthi (21), his sister Madhu (23), and their aunt Kamini (around 40) when a speeding dumper truck hit their motorcycle head-on.
The crash happened Saturday morning after they had attended a tilak ceremony earlier.
Their bike was dragged several meters by the truck.
Driver absconded after accident
Eyewitnesses said locals managed to stop the dumper, but the driver ran off before anyone could catch him.
The victims were rushed to a nearby medical college but were declared dead on arrival.
Police have seized the vehicle and are working to track down the absconding driver, with postmortems underway for all three victims.