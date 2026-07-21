UP government extends SIT probe into Ayodhya Ram temple donations
The Uttar Pradesh government just gave the administrative Special Investigation Team (SIT) more time to look into claims of donation mismanagement at Ayodhya's Ram temple.
The three-member administrative SIT had previously been extended until July 15, and now has received a further extension until July 30 after asking for a bit more time to dig deeper into how devotees' offerings were handled.
Criminal probe considered for Ram temple
Right now, the SIT is focusing on where procedures or security may have slipped and who should be held accountable at the temple.
Their report could lead to new rules and better systems for handling donations going forward.
Plus, following Supreme Court directions, the state is considering reconstituting the investigative mechanism by setting up a separate criminal investigation team (led by a senior IPS officer) to tackle any possible crimes uncovered, while the SIT sticks to fixing process issues.