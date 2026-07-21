UP government extends SIT probe into Ayodhya Ram temple donations

Right now, the SIT is focusing on where procedures or security may have slipped and who should be held accountable at the temple.

Their report could lead to new rules and better systems for handling donations going forward.

Plus, following Supreme Court directions, the state is considering reconstituting the investigative mechanism by setting up a separate criminal investigation team (led by a senior IPS officer) to tackle any possible crimes uncovered, while the SIT sticks to fixing process issues.