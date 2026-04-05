UP man killed in Russia coercively recruited: Family

A 22-year-old man from Mawasi village in Uttar Pradesh 's Rampur was killed while serving in the Russian army amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The deceased, Mohd Shaved, had gone to Russia nine months ago for a job but ended up joining the military under unclear circumstances. His family alleged he may have been coerced into service and is still unaware of how he ended up in the army.

Family's confusion Don't know when or how he was recruited: Brother Shaved had told his family he would work in steel furniture, but things changed later. His brother, Shahvez Ali, said they don't know when or how he was recruited into the Russian army. After completion of the necessary formalities, the body was handed over to us, Shahvez told The Times of India (TOI).

Body returned Situation in village normal, we are keeping a watch: Police Shaved's body was returned to his family on Saturday evening after all formalities were completed. The burial has been done, and SP Rampur Somendra Meena said there is no tension in the village at present. "The burial has been completed, and the situation in the village is normal. We are keeping a watch, but there is no tension at present," he was quoted as saying.

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