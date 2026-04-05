UP man killed in Russia coercively recruited: Family
What's the story
A 22-year-old man from Mawasi village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur was killed while serving in the Russian army amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The deceased, Mohd Shaved, had gone to Russia nine months ago for a job but ended up joining the military under unclear circumstances. His family alleged he may have been coerced into service and is still unaware of how he ended up in the army.
Family's confusion
Don't know when or how he was recruited: Brother
Shaved had told his family he would work in steel furniture, but things changed later. His brother, Shahvez Ali, said they don't know when or how he was recruited into the Russian army. After completion of the necessary formalities, the body was handed over to us, Shahvez told The Times of India (TOI).
Body returned
Situation in village normal, we are keeping a watch: Police
Shaved's body was returned to his family on Saturday evening after all formalities were completed. The burial has been done, and SP Rampur Somendra Meena said there is no tension in the village at present. "The burial has been completed, and the situation in the village is normal. We are keeping a watch, but there is no tension at present," he was quoted as saying.
Coercion allegations
Audio clip doing rounds on social media
The family also pointed to an audio clip circulating on social media where Shaved allegedly said his life had been "ruined" and he was living in very difficult conditions. In the clip, he hinted at having gone abroad for a different job and not expecting to be pulled into military service. Villager Mohd Abid said Shaved left home as the main breadwinner of his family.