UP MBBS doctors to stop work despite Brijesh Pathak assurance
MBBS doctors working in Uttar Pradesh under a government service bond are planning to stop work, upset about being paid less than their peers in government medical colleges and National Health Mission jobs.
Despite an assurance from Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brijesh Pathak, their calls for fair pay and overdue salaries have not been addressed, leaving many feeling frustrated and unheard.
Lucknow doctors protest pay disparities
Tuesday's protest in Lucknow even saw doctors clashing with police while highlighting pay differences at primary and community health centers.
The situation has gotten more tense since a promise made by Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brijesh Pathak last month was not kept.
With support from opposition leaders, who warned that ignoring these issues could hurt public health care for everyone.