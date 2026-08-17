UP names Ritesh Kumar Singh to lead Ram Mandir probe
Uttar Pradesh has put Barabanki additional superintendent of police Ritesh Kumar Singh in charge of the Ram Mandir donation theft investigation, a case that has drawn a lot of attention since it was registered on June 25, 2026.
He takes over from Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tewari, who will now help as co-investigator.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is keeping a close watch on the case.
SIT arrests 8, probes temple donations
The SIT, led by Inspector General Kiran S and following Supreme Court orders, has already arrested all eight people named in the FIR. They are arrested and sent to jail.
Investigators are digging into financial records and how temple donations were managed, with officials hinting there could be even more suspects as things unfold.
Another SIT is also looking at whether gaps in donation policies allowed this to happen.