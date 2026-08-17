UP names Ritesh Kumar Singh to lead Ram Mandir probe

Uttar Pradesh has put Barabanki additional superintendent of police Ritesh Kumar Singh in charge of the Ram Mandir donation theft investigation, a case that has drawn a lot of attention since it was registered on June 25, 2026.

He takes over from Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tewari, who will now help as co-investigator.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is keeping a close watch on the case.