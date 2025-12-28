Next Article
UP: Nine men return home after falling prey to job scam
India
Nine men from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, finally made it back home after being stranded in Kyrgyzstan for three months.
They were tricked by a local agency into paying ₹2.5 lakh each for jobs abroad, only to find themselves without work or pay and stuck on short-term visas.
What's happening next?
Three more victims are still in Kyrgyzstan but are expected back by December 30, thanks to efforts from local officials.
The whole situation came to light when a video from one of the men went viral, leading families to ask for help.
Police have started investigating the scam, and leaders like Union Minister Jitin Prasada are working with the embassy to get everyone home safely.
Families are now pushing for justice and compensation.