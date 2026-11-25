Uttar Pradesh just saw a big jump in voter sign-ups: over 10.39 lakh people applied to join the electoral roll during the first week of the Special Summary Revision (SSR).

Most of these came from special drives on November 21 and 22, with districts like Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Barabanki leading the charge.

Even rural areas in Lakhimpur Kheri chipped in.