UP sees over 10.39L SSR voter applications in 1st week
Uttar Pradesh just saw a big jump in voter sign-ups: over 10.39 lakh people applied to join the electoral roll during the first week of the Special Summary Revision (SSR).
Most of these came from special drives on November 21 and 22, with districts like Ghaziabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Barabanki leading the charge.
Even rural areas in Lakhimpur Kheri chipped in.
About 2.58cr unregistered voters in UP
Despite this boost, about 2.58 crore eligible adults in UP still aren't registered to vote.
If you or someone you know isn't on the list yet, there's time: claims and objections can be filed until December 16, with final rolls out on January 4, 2027.
The push is on to get as many people involved as possible before state elections roll around.