UP's Navdeep Rinwa rebuts Yogi Adityanath's missing Hindu voters claim
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, has set the record straight after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from the rolls.
Rinwa explained that the voter list does not track religion or caste, just basics like name, type of relationship, relative's name, age or date of birth, house number, and gender, so it is not possible to single out any group.
UP voters 13.59cr, update Nov 17-Dec 16, 2026
Despite concerns, the latest draft for the 2027 Assembly elections actually shows an increase: there are now 13,58,68,905 registered voters in Uttar Pradesh, up by more than 18 lakh since the Special Summary Revision (SSR) published in April 2026.
If you need to update your voter information or get on the list, you can do so between November 17 and December 16, 2026, using Forms 6, 7 and 8.