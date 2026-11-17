Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, has set the record straight after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from the rolls.

Rinwa explained that the voter list does not track religion or caste, just basics like name, type of relationship, relative's name, age or date of birth, house number, and gender, so it is not possible to single out any group.