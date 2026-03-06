UPSC CSE 2025 final result soon; check back for updates

UPSC is set to release the Civil Services Exam 2025 final results soon. If you've been waiting to see if you made it into the IAS, IPS, or IFS, keep an eye on upsc.gov.in for the official merit list: your spot depends on how you did in both the Mains and Personality Test.

A pivotal moment This is a huge day for thousands of aspirants who've spent months (or even years) prepping.

The final rankings decide not just who gets in, but also which service and cadre they'll join.

For many, it's the start of a whole new chapter.

How to check results Just head over to the UPSC website and look under "What's New" or "Examination."

Download the result PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

Mark sheets are expected to be released soon after the final result—so hang tight if you want all your scores.