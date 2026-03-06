UPSC CSE 2025 final result soon; check back for updates
UPSC is set to release the Civil Services Exam 2025 final results soon.
If you've been waiting to see if you made it into the IAS, IPS, or IFS, keep an eye on upsc.gov.in for the official merit list: your spot depends on how you did in both the Mains and Personality Test.
A pivotal moment
This is a huge day for thousands of aspirants who've spent months (or even years) prepping.
The final rankings decide not just who gets in, but also which service and cadre they'll join.
For many, it's the start of a whole new chapter.
How to check results
Just head over to the UPSC website and look under "What's New" or "Examination."
Download the result PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.
Mark sheets are expected to be released soon after the final result—so hang tight if you want all your scores.
Training ahead
Those who make it will go through 2 years of training at academies like Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy in Mussoorie (for IAS).
The journey ahead is intense but exciting: congrats (and good luck) if your name's on that list!