Urban heat islands could worsen in some cities due to climate change India Feb 07, 2026

A new study warns that over 100 tropical and subtropical cities could see their local "heat island" effect get much worse if global warming reaches 2°C.

Researchers found that in most of these cities, surface temperatures could climb up to 1.9°C higher than their surroundings, with places such as India and parts of China particularly exposed as monsoon-belt regions.