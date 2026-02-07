Urban heat islands could worsen in some cities due to climate change
A new study warns that over 100 tropical and subtropical cities could see their local "heat island" effect get much worse if global warming reaches 2°C.
Researchers found that in most of these cities, surface temperatures could climb up to 1.9°C higher than their surroundings, with places such as India and parts of China particularly exposed as monsoon-belt regions.
Indian cities likely to be affected
Indian cities such as Jalandhar and Patiala are likely to feel the heat even more, facing both rising regional temperatures and stronger urban heat islands.
Study author Dr. Sarah Berk highlighted how climate change is making city life hotter than ever.
Co-author Prof. Manoj Joshi stressed the need for cities to prepare for health risks since extreme heat can be dangerous.
Need for smarter ways to stay cool and safe
Urban heat can make daily life tougher—think hotter conditions, increased energy use for cooling, and bigger health risks during summer spikes.
This research is a heads-up: as our world warms, city dwellers will need smarter ways to stay cool and safe.