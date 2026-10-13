US Ambassador Sergio Gor joins Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor jumped right into Kolkata's famous Durga Puja celebrations on Monday, checking out the city's stunning pandals and sharing his excitement online.

"Great to be back in Kolkata! Visited some beautiful pandals and experienced firsthand the incredible creativity, community spirit, and warmth. I can see why this celebration is so special. Happy Durga Puja to everyone celebrating!" he posted, adding that he finally gets why the festival is such a big deal.

He wished everyone a joyful celebration.