A US court has asked Delhi courts to serve legal summonses to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former RAW chief Samant Goel.

This move comes after Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who faces terror charges in India, filed a civil suit in the US.

The order was issued on November 13, after earlier attempts to serve the papers through official channels didn't work out.