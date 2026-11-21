US court orders Delhi courts to serve Doval, Goel summonses
A US court has asked Delhi courts to serve legal summonses to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former RAW chief Samant Goel.
This move comes after Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who faces terror charges in India, filed a civil suit in the US.
The order was issued on November 13, after earlier attempts to serve the papers through official channels didn't work out.
External Affairs Ministry rejects Pannun lawsuit
The US judge wants Indian courts' help since the usual process hit a roadblock.
Summonses for National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will go through Patiala House Court, while former RAW chief Samant Goel's will be handled by Dwarka and Tis Hazari Courts, following international legal rules.
India's government isn't having it though, they've called Pannun's lawsuit "fabricated and malicious."
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear that a request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority, which is the Ministry of Law and Justice.