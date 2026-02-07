US-India trade talks: What is the interim agreement

Here's what the interim agreement entails

The US will set an 18% tariff on Indian textiles and other goods but will remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods—including generic pharmaceuticals—only subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement and, for pharmaceuticals, contingent on the findings of the US Section 232 investigation; it will also remove tariffs on certain aircraft and aircraft parts.

India intends to purchase $500 billion worth of US products over five years—including tech gear, energy, and metals.

Plus, both sides are making it easier for each other's companies to do business by easing market rules.

This could mean better prices for consumers, more jobs for young people and startups in both countries, and stronger tech ties going forward.