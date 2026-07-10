Want chicken, pasta: US mercenary unhappy with Tihar jail food
What's the story
United States mercenary Matthew Aaron VanDyke has moved a Delhi court seeking permission to cook his own meals in Tihar Jail. VanDyke was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13 for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to recruit individuals for terrorist activities targeting India. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail since April but claims he hasn't eaten prison food for over 50 days due to the food being "spicy, oily, deep-fried, and greasy."
Health concerns
Vision problems, significant weight loss
VanDyke's lawyer told the court that the drastic change in diet has led to severe gastrointestinal issues and a significant weight loss of nearly 13.61kg (about 14kg). He also developed vision problems due to inadequate nutrition. The petition states, "The Applicant/Accused... has been constrained to remain on a hunger strike since 06.05.2026." It adds that as an American citizen, he is "not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons."
Meal request
Permission sought to prepare 'American-style' meals
VanDyke's plea requests permission to prepare simple "American-style" meals with access to raw ingredients. He has sought permission to use an induction stove, along with pots, bowls and a plastic food chopper, besides being allowed to receive red meat, chicken, fish (including shrimp), lentils, rice, pasta, noodles, potatoes, onions, beans, bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soy milk, bottled water, vegetables, and lemon pepper seasoning. The court has sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities on this matter.
Cost coverage
Family ready to bear all costs
VanDyke's family has expressed willingness to bear the entire cost of food, cooking equipment, and related expenses for the proposed kitchen-like arrangement in Tihar Jail. The plea states that this request is humanitarian and intended solely to safeguard his health while he remains in judicial custody. The court has listed the matter for hearing on July 21 after seeking a response from Tihar Jail authorities.
Terrorism charges
VanDyke, 6 Ukrainians charged with terrorism
The NIA has accused VanDyke and six Ukrainians of being part of a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in India. Investigators allege the group unlawfully entered restricted areas of Mizoram, entered Myanmar, and made contact with insurgent-linked groups. Investigators claim they were part of a cross-border terror conspiracy that entailed training militants and facilitating the supply of weaponry, including drones, to ethnic armed groups operating in India and Myanmar.