Want chicken, pasta: US mercenary unhappy with Tihar jail food 

Health concerns

Vision problems, significant weight loss

VanDyke's lawyer told the court that the drastic change in diet has led to severe gastrointestinal issues and a significant weight loss of nearly 13.61kg (about 14kg). He also developed vision problems due to inadequate nutrition. The petition states, "The Applicant/Accused... has been constrained to remain on a hunger strike since 06.05.2026." It adds that as an American citizen, he is "not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons."