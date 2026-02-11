US removes map showing PoK as part of India

The United States Trade Representative's (USTR) office has removed a map that showed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin as part of India. The map was initially posted on the USTR's official X account when announcing an interim trade agreement framework between India and the US. However, it has since been deleted without any explanation.

Diplomatic implications Speculation about implications for US-India relations The map's removal has sparked speculation about its possible implications for US-India relations. The depiction of PoK and Aksai Chin as part of India was a departure from the US's traditional cartographic practice, which usually shows these regions with separate demarcation. Official US maps have typically used dotted or dashed lines to indicate disputed territories.

India India's stance India has always maintained that "the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." It has also insisted that Aksai Chin is an important part of its territory, citing historical claims and previous treaties. The Ministry of External Affairs has regularly protested what it calls inaccurate portrayals of India's boundaries, particularly J&K and Arunachal Pradesh, in maps released by other countries and international organizations, including the US.

Trade agreement Map removal follows announcement of interim trade agreement framework The map had been released after India and the US announced an interim trade agreement framework. Under this deal, Washington will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18%. The US has also removed an additional 25% punitive duty on Indian exports, with reciprocal tariffs expected to be reduced to boost bilateral trade. The agreement, the US says, also commits India to increase purchases of American products worth over $500 billion across energy, information and communication technology, agriculture, and coal sectors

