Uttar Pradesh 40% monsoon deficit, orange alert for 19 districts

Over 40 districts on yellow alert

More than 40 districts, including Varanasi and Kanpur City, are on yellow alert for heavy rainfall. A separate alert covers 18 districts for gusty winds up to 50km per hour.

Since June, Uttar Pradesh has only seen about 69.5% of its usual rainfall: some spots like Rajapur got lucky with downpours, but others (like Lucknow and Chandauli) are still way behind.

Meanwhile, Sambhal actually saw way more rain than normal!