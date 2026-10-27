Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves ₹17,542.06cr 322km 4 link expressway project
Big news for anyone traveling in Uttar Pradesh: four new expressways are on the way!
The state cabinet just approved a massive ₹17,542.06 crore project to build 322km of link roads, all set to make getting around faster and easier.
The goal? Better connectivity and a boost for the local economy, with the projects targeted for completion within three years.
Farrukhabad Agra-Lucknow and Jewar link expressways
The new routes include the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, plus a 50.94-km link expressway connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway and the Jewar Link Expressway.
Contractors will keep these roads in shape for five years after they're done.
As Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna put it, "The stronger the transportation system, the greater its impact on development," and these links should make travel smoother while opening up more opportunities across Uttar Pradesh, from Bundelkhand to Jewar airport.