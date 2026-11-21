Uttar Pradesh girls die after allegedly eating toxic kasaundi pods
In a heartbreaking incident from Uttar Pradesh, two young girls, Mahenoor (4) and Chahat (6), lost their lives after allegedly plucking and eating toxic kasaundi plant pods while playing by the Gulah riverbank on Wednesday.
Sadly, Chahat passed away late Thursday evening, followed by Mahenoor on Friday.
Police say bodies buried without postmortems
The bodies of the girls were buried without postmortem exams, according to local police.
A third child, Sadhika (6), who was with them at the time, is still in critical condition and getting treatment at a district hospital.
The health department has been informed about the incident.