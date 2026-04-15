Uttar Pradesh government rolls out interim wage hike statewide
After protests over low pay in Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an interim wage hike for workers across the state.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acted quickly after seven hours of talks and deliberations between officials, workers, and industry representatives to address concerns about rising living costs.
Uttar Pradesh districts get tiered hikes
The new wage hike depends on where you work: if you're in Gautam Buddh Nagar or Ghaziabad, minimum wages jump 21% to ₹13,690 for unskilled workers; in 16 big city districts, it's a 15% bump to ₹12,356 for unskilled workers; and for the rest of Uttar Pradesh's districts, there's a 9% increase.
This move follows Haryana's recent 35% wage hike and is meant as a quick fix while Uttar Pradesh works on a more permanent solution with a new Wage Board.