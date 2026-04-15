Uttar Pradesh government rolls out interim wage hike statewide

Uttar Pradesh districts get tiered hikes

The new wage hike depends on where you work: if you're in Gautam Buddh Nagar or Ghaziabad, minimum wages jump 21% to ₹13,690 for unskilled workers; in 16 big city districts, it's a 15% bump to ₹12,356 for unskilled workers; and for the rest of Uttar Pradesh's districts, there's a 9% increase.

This move follows Haryana's recent 35% wage hike and is meant as a quick fix while Uttar Pradesh works on a more permanent solution with a new Wage Board.