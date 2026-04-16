Uttar Pradesh government warns contractors of blacklist after Noida riots
After violent worker protests in Noida earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government is putting contractors on notice.
If their workers get involved in riots or unrest, those contractors could lose their licenses or get blacklisted.
The message from officials was clear: keep things under control, or face serious consequences.
Uttar Pradesh hikes minimum wages 21%
To help address worker concerns, the government just bumped up minimum wages by 21%, now ₹13,690 for unskilled jobs, ₹15,059 for semi-skilled, and ₹16,668 for skilled roles.
Wages will go straight to workers' bank accounts for transparency.
Plus, new hires need police verification and there's a helpline if anyone needs to report issues.
Factories are also posting updated wage lists so everyone's in the loop after all the recent chaos.