Uttar Pradesh government warns contractors of blacklist after Noida riots

Uttar Pradesh hikes minimum wages 21%

To help address worker concerns, the government just bumped up minimum wages by 21%, now ₹13,690 for unskilled jobs, ₹15,059 for semi-skilled, and ₹16,668 for skilled roles.

Wages will go straight to workers' bank accounts for transparency.

Plus, new hires need police verification and there's a helpline if anyone needs to report issues.

Factories are also posting updated wage lists so everyone's in the loop after all the recent chaos.