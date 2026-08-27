Uttar Pradesh launches major relief push after Nepal flash floods
India
After flash floods hit Nepal on August 27, the Uttar Pradesh government jumped in with a major relief push.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to keep a close watch on river levels near the border, alert nearby villages, and get ready for any more flooding.
SDRF and PAC deployed to Nepal
A team from the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed to Nepal.
More rescue equipment and another SDRF platoon are ready if needed.
The State Relief Commissioner's Office is running the show, and families can call helpline 1070 for support.
Uttar Pradesh says it is prepared to send even more help if things get worse.