Uttar Pradesh likely to miss 2026 wheat procurement target

Uttar Pradesh farmers prefer private traders

The government raised its target after expecting a big harvest and rolled out over 5,800 purchase centers with MSP at ₹2,585 per quintal.

Still, many farmers chose private traders instead because they offered better prices and faster payments.

As a result, only about one-third of what's needed for public food distribution was actually procured by the state, showing that even with new policies and relaxed quality rules after bad weather, getting farmers to sell to government centers remains tough.