Uttar Pradesh man climbs Haridwar tower demanding wife be brought
India
A man from Uttar Pradesh climbed a cell tower in Haridwar's Shivalik Nagar on Tuesday, refusing to come down unless his wife, who had allegedly run off with someone else, was brought to him.
The dramatic scene was promptly spotted by local residents and got the attention of local police.
Police spend hours as man descends
Police and officials spent hours trying to talk him down. As night fell, he finally climbed down on his own.
The whole episode was a reminder of how personal struggles can spill out into public spaces, and how quick action from authorities can help calm things down.