Uttar Pradesh police destroy 172,246kg narcotics worth 418cr, launch rally
Uttar Pradesh police have pulled off India's biggest drug disposal of the year, destroying 172,246kg of narcotics worth an estimated ₹418 crore as part of Operation Dahan.
The announcement came from DGP Rajeev Krishna, who also kicked off a nationwide motorcycle rally to spread the word about staying drug-free.
UP police start 80.33cr confiscation proceedings
Alongside destroying drugs, Uttar Pradesh police are initiating proceedings to confiscate properties linked to drug crimes, worth ₹80.33 crore this year, ranking them second nationally in action against assets allegedly acquired through drug trafficking.
In 2026 alone, they've registered 4,197 cases and arrested 6,076 alleged traffickers.
Their anti-drug motorcycle rally will travel through Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan before reaching Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 26 and participate in the National Unity Day celebrations and parade at the Statue of Unity on October 31, right on National Unity Day, to get more people involved in fighting drug abuse.