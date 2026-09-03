Uttar Pradesh rainfall deficit drops to 2% after heavy downpour
India
After a major downpour on September 2, Uttar Pradesh's rainfall deficit is now just 2%, according to IMD data.
Since June, the state has almost caught up to its usual monsoon average, with 592.4mm of rain compared to the typical 607.5mm.
And heads-up, more heavy showers are on the way over the next six days thanks to a low-pressure system.
IMD issues Uttar Pradesh rain alerts
Lucknow saw 65.5mm of rain in just one day; Aliganj got drenched with 115.4mm, and Mirzapur topped the charts at 161mm.
The IMD has put eight districts under an orange alert for very heavy rain and more than 30 more (including Varanasi and Chitrakoot) on yellow alert for storms or heavy showers.
In Lucknow, all this water has caused traffic jams and potholes.