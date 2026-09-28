Uttar Pradesh records 802mm wettest monsoon since 2015
Uttar Pradesh has seen its wettest monsoon season in over a decade, clocking 802mm of rain as of September 28, an 8% jump above the usual.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, this is the first time since 2015 that Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 800mm mark.
East UP seasonal rainfall deviation positive
East Uttar Pradesh received even more rain than usual at 816.5mm, while West Uttar Pradesh saw a whopping 17% surplus with 781.2mm.
September alone was the wettest month for UP in recent years, with nearly double last year's rainfall: 244.7mm compared to just 122.4mm in September 2025.
As Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, put it, "For the first time this monsoon season, the seasonal rainfall deviation in eastern UP became positive (+2%)."