Uttar Pradesh reinstates IPS Jasvir Singh, opening DG promotion chance
After nearly eight years on the sidelines, IPS officer Jasvir Singh is officially back in action.
The Uttar Pradesh government reinstated him this week, opening up the chance for a long-awaited promotion to director general (DG).
Singh was suspended back in 2019 over disciplinary issues like giving an interview and taking leave without approval.
Jasvir Singh exposed Uttar Pradesh scams
Singh's career had been stuck on pause. His promotions were blocked and he even faced possible dismissal, which he managed to overturn.
Notably, he's known for exposing big scams in Uttar Pradesh, including the 2018 Home Guards deployment scandal and an earlier food grain scam linked to a former minister.
With his reinstatement, Singh can finally move forward in his career and possibly step into bigger leadership roles within the police force.