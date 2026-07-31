Uttar Pradesh targets 10GW data centers by 2030 preselecting sites
Uttar Pradesh is aiming high with plans to build 10 GW of data center capacity by 2030, hoping to become a go-to spot for AI and cloud computing.
The State Transformation Commission will pick out sites ahead of time so construction can move faster, skipping the usual land delays.
Uttar Pradesh 6GW phase needs ₹1L/cr
The first phase targets 6 GW and will need a hefty investment, about ₹1 lakh crore per GW.
Big consulting firms like McKinsey, Kearney, and BCG are in the race to help choose the best spots, checking things like soil strength and power supply.
UP already has data centers planned or under construction from Adani, Google, and Microsoft in Noida, and a data center is under construction in Lucknow, but with digital demand booming, officials say it's time for major upgrades.