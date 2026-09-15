Uttar Pradesh to deploy snipers at Ayodhya's Ram temple
India
Uttar Pradesh is rolling out a major security upgrade: snipers will soon be stationed at high-profile places like the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The state is investing in new sniper rifles and surveillance gear to help the Special Security Force (UPSSF) keep these sites safer and more secure.
Uttar Pradesh rearms women's PAC battalions
This security push also covers spots like metro stations, RRTS lines, Lok Bhawan, and the High Court.
Plus, the newly formed women's PAC battalions are getting a serious equipment boost with hundreds of submachine guns, pistols, assault rifles, and fresh ammunition.
Old weapons used by security personnel deployed with public representatives are being swapped out too, making sure everyone is better prepared all around.