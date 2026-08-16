Uttar Pradesh training around 10,000 Gau Mitras to engage youth
Uttar Pradesh is rolling out a plan to train around 10,000 Gau Mitras (cow protectors) across the state.
The goal? Get more youth involved in caring for cows and show how important these animals are, not just for social and economic self-reliance, but also for rural self-reliance and natural farming.
Village campaigns highlight cow dung biogas
The training will focus on village-level campaigns that highlight how cows can boost the economy and environment: think biogas from dung or using cow-based products in farming.
As Uttar Pradesh Go Seva Aayog chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta puts it, this effort hopes to make cow protection part of daily life while supporting sustainable rural growth.
Plus, with over 7,500 shelters already housing stray cattle, the state is stepping up support with better funding and tech like CCTV for smoother management.