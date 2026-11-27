Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh hit by nonbailable warrant
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh is in the spotlight after a court issued a nonbailable warrant against him.
The case goes back to 2003, when Singh allegedly disrupted police work and threatened an officer at Ballia Kotwali station.
The next court date is set for December 10.
Prosecution links warrant to 2003 proceedings
Back in December 2003, Singh and BJP MLC Ravi Shankar Singh (also known as Pappu) were accused by then station in charge Sarvjeet Shahi of misbehaving with him and getting in the way of official duties.
A charge sheet was filed at the time, and a prosecution department official said the new warrant was part of these ongoing proceedings.