Uttarakhand and others close schools Tuesday amid Kanwar Yatra, rain
If you were hoping for a day off, you might be in luck: schools are closed this Tuesday (August 11) in several parts of India thanks to heavy rain and the Kanwar Yatra.
In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, all schools and colleges have been shut since July 30 and will stay closed through August 11 because of the big pilgrimage season and Sawan Shivratri.
Bageshwar closed, UP cancels classes
Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) also closed schools on Monday, August 10, due to an IMD orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with a fresh order for August 11 awaited.
In Uttar Pradesh, places like Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar have canceled classes because of crowds and traffic from the Kanwar Yatra.
Meanwhile, in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, local officials will decide if schools stay open based on how the weather turns out, so keep an eye out for updates from your school or district.