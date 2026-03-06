Uttarakhand Char Dham yatra registration starts tomorrow: All details
Planning to visit Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, or Badrinath in 2026?
Online registration opens March 6 at 7am—no registration, no entry.
Once you sign up (either on the official website or the Tourist Care Uttarakhand app), you'll get an e-pass; the government uses GPS-based monitoring for registered pilgrims, and you'll have access to government food and stay options.
If you prefer doing things in person, offline registration starts April 17 at spots like Haridwar and Rishikesh.
Quick reminder: When do the dhams open?
Mark your calendar: Yamunotri and Gangotri open April 19, Kedarnath on April 22, and Badrinath on April 23.
Register early to lock in your darshan slot—these fill up fast!
Don't forget: your e-pass will be scanned at the temple gates, so keep it handy for a smooth experience.