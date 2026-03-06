Uttarakhand Char Dham yatra registration starts tomorrow: All details India Mar 06, 2026

Planning to visit Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, or Badrinath in 2026?

Online registration opens March 6 at 7am—no registration, no entry.

Once you sign up (either on the official website or the Tourist Care Uttarakhand app), you'll get an e-pass; the government uses GPS-based monitoring for registered pilgrims, and you'll have access to government food and stay options.

If you prefer doing things in person, offline registration starts April 17 at spots like Haridwar and Rishikesh.