Uttarakhand cloudburst: 5 dead, over 500 stranded; bridge washed away India Sep 16, 2025

Heavy rain and a sudden cloudburst hit Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, causing major damage.

At least five people were swept away and over 500 are stranded in areas like Sahastradhara and Maldevta.

Flooding from the Tamsa River even submerged the Hanuman statue at Tapkeshwar temple.

A bridge was washed away, affecting connectivity in the region.