Uttarakhand cloudburst: 5 dead, over 500 stranded; bridge washed away
Heavy rain and a sudden cloudburst hit Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, causing major damage.
At least five people were swept away and over 500 are stranded in areas like Sahastradhara and Maldevta.
Flooding from the Tamsa River even submerged the Hanuman statue at Tapkeshwar temple.
A bridge was washed away, affecting connectivity in the region.
Rescue teams have managed to save around 300-400 people so far, including 200 students stuck at Devbhoomi Institute due to waterlogging.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited affected spots and said all possible help is being rushed in.
The central government has also promised support as teams work nonstop to restore normal life.