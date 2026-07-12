An inquiry revealed financial irregularities

Uttarakhand government directs action on financial irregularities in Kedarnath temple

By Snehil Singh 04:45 pm Jul 12, 202604:45 pm

What's the story

The Uttarakhand government has directed the chief executive officer of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) to take action against officials involved in financial irregularities. The decision comes after an inquiry into payments for VIP guests at Kedarnath. The inquiry report revealed that advance funds were released from the temple corpus without proper approval, indicating a financial irregularity.