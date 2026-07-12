Uttarakhand government directs action on financial irregularities in Kedarnath temple
What's the story
The Uttarakhand government has directed the chief executive officer of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) to take action against officials involved in financial irregularities. The decision comes after an inquiry into payments for VIP guests at Kedarnath. The inquiry report revealed that advance funds were released from the temple corpus without proper approval, indicating a financial irregularity.
Ongoing investigation
Meanwhile, SIT probing alleged donation theft at Badrinath temple
Separately, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing an alleged donation theft at the Badrinath temple. The Uttarakhand Police said they are waiting for bank records from the BKTC as part of their investigation. CCTV footage from July 2 shows suspended BKTC employee Pramod Nautiyal allegedly collecting cash suspiciously from the temple's donation counting room, The Times of India reported.
Evidence review
Police suspect Nautiyal hid stolen items in his office
Chamoli SP Surjit Singh Panwar confirmed to ANI that the SIT has recorded statements from key witnesses and is analyzing CCTV footage. The footage allegedly shows Nautiyal "suspiciously hiding or stealing" bundles of cash, gold and silver coins, shaligram stones, and offering envelopes. Police suspect these items were hidden in Nautiyal's office after being stolen from the counting room.
Legal action
Allegations of cash being removed from counting room
The alleged irregularities were uncovered during the counting of cash offerings on July 2. A preliminary inquiry found that cash was removed from the counting area against established procedures. An FIR was registered at Badrinath Police Station after a complaint by BKTC In-charge Temple Officer Yudhvir Pushpwan. Statements of other officials present during this process have also been recorded.
Legal proceedings
Nautiyal challenges suspension, FIR in HC
Meanwhile, Nautiyal has challenged his suspension and the FIR against him in the Uttarakhand High Court. Justice Alok Mehra has directed the BKTC to file a response, with the next hearing on July 16. The case is being probed by police, SIT, BKTC's departmental inquiry committee, and a high-level committee headed by the Garhwal Commissioner.