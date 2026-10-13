Uttarakhand imposes 1-year ban on tobacco or nicotine food products
Uttarakhand just put a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of gutkha, pan masala, and all other food products containing tobacco or nicotine, marketed under any name.
The move, announced by Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, is all about protecting people from the health risks linked to these products.
The ban kicks in right away under food safety rules that do not allow tobacco or nicotine in food.
Uttarakhand repeatedly bans gutkha pan masala
This is not Uttarakhand's first go at banning these products (they have done it before in 2013, 2015, and 2019).
The state says it is serious about cutting down on health problems caused by tobacco-laced snacks.
As Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey put it, these steps are key for keeping public health a top priority.