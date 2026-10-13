Uttarakhand imposes 1-year ban on tobacco or nicotine food products

Uttarakhand just put a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of gutkha, pan masala, and all other food products containing tobacco or nicotine, marketed under any name.

The move, announced by Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, is all about protecting people from the health risks linked to these products.

The ban kicks in right away under food safety rules that do not allow tobacco or nicotine in food.