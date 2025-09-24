Uttarakhand recruitment paper leak: Protests turn political, BJP-Congress blame game
Big protests broke out across Uttarakhand this week after Khalid Malik and his sister Sabia were arrested in connection with allegedly leaking the UKSSSC recruitment exam papers.
Student groups marched to Dehradun, protesting alleged rigging and flaws in the recruitment process.
The scandal quickly turned political, with the BJP blaming "mafias" for the mess while Congress accused the government of dodging real issues like unemployment.
As protests continue, many are demanding a full probe
Police say Malik snapped photos of the question paper at a Haridwar center that didn't have jammers and sent them to Sabia, who sent them to Suman to get the questions solved.
The principal (also a local BJP leader) admitted not all halls had security measures in place—something now under investigation.
