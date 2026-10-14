Uttarakhand scam faked freedom fighter lineage to secure MBBS seats
A major scam has come to light in Uttarakhand, where people faked being freedom fighters' descendants to grab medical seats meant for real beneficiaries.
Using forged documents, they allegedly sought MBBS admissions under the special quota, until authorities caught on.
Five people have been arrested so far, including those accused of making the fake certificates.
Scammers charged 45L per candidate
The scam charged ₹45 lakh per candidate, taking advantage of weak verification checks.
It all unraveled after officials found nine fake certificates in Dehradun, which led to suspensions of two revenue Sub-Inspectors for negligence.
The university has already canceled at least 20 provisional seat allotments, and activist Pradeep Bahuguna suspected that at least 370 admissions were done on the basis of forged documents.