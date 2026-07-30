V. Senthilbalaji seeks pre-arrest bail at Supreme Court July 31
India
Former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji is headed to the Supreme Court on July 31, hoping for pre-arrest bail after the Madras High Court said no.
He is facing a corruption case (tied to TASMAC operations while he was minister).
DVAC alleges TASMAC misuse 2021-25
DVAC says Senthilbalaji and others misused TASMAC from 2021 to 2025, costing the state money.
His lawyers argue this FIR could mess up his bail in another ED case, which is already under Supreme Court review.
The High Court insisted custodial interrogation was needed.
ED filed affidavit in 2024
The source does not report any ED arrest; it says the ED filed an affidavit in 2024.
The source does not state he is in judicial custody or that he received interim bail; it records the Supreme Court agreeing to hear the matter on July 31, 2026.