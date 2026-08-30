V. Sivagnanam missing in Nepal floods, advocates seek CJI help

Sivagnanam's last call was a WhatsApp call with his wife before all communication stopped.

Eyewitnesses from another rescued bus said his group was just 100 to 200 meters away when disaster struck, and a group photo confirms he was with the pilgrims.

With more than 780 lives lost in the Nepal floods, rescue and relief operations are underway, and the Supreme Court Bar Association likely plans to mention the matter before the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking the court's attention to the ongoing efforts to trace the retired judge.